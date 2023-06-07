Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in the Atlanta Braves-New York Mets matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.438 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 17th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 79 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .329/.404/.558 on the season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 52 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .233/.363/.516 so far this season.

Olson has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with six walks and an RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .231/.323/.546 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .214/.287/.416 so far this year.

Lindor brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.