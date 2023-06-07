The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-108 loss to the Heat (his previous action) Jokic put up 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Jokic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 32.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 12.3 Assists 9.5 9.8 11.7 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.3 PR 40.5 36.3 44.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

