Thursday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (37-24) going head-to-head against the New York Mets (30-32) at 7:20 PM (on June 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (6-2) for the Braves and Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-5-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

Atlanta is 12-4 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 65.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 310.

The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule