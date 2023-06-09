The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .191 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%) Harris II has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.0%).

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has an RBI in seven of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (27.5%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings