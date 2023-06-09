Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 12.5 (-125) 10.5 (+105) 1.5 (+155)

Jokic has recorded 24.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 6.0 points less than Friday's over/under.

Jokic has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-118) 5.5 (-110) 7.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182)

The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Friday (25.5).

He averages 1.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Friday's over/under (7.5).

He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (+100) 6.5 (-118) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (-118)

The 16.3 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 3.8 more than his prop total on Friday.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-118) 3.5 (-133)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+110) 1.5 (+155)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Friday is 4.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

