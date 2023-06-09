How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The New York Liberty versus the Atlanta Dream is one of five solid options on today's WNBA slate.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream play host to the New York Liberty
The Liberty take to the home court of the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 2-3
- NYL Record: 4-2
- ATL Stats: 83.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- NYL Stats: 80.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- NYL Odds to Win: -327
- ATL Odds to Win: +253
- Total: 163 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Indiana Fever
The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 1-6
- IND Record: 1-5
- MIN Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- IND Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- MIN Odds to Win: -158
- IND Odds to Win: +132
- Total: 162 points
The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury hit the road the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 4-3
- PHO Record: 1-4
- DAL Stats: 84.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- PHO Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (22.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- DAL Odds to Win: -210
- PHO Odds to Win: +171
- Total: 168 points
The Seattle Storm play host to the Washington Mystics
The Mystics go on the road to face the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 1-4
- WAS Record: 3-3
- SEA Stats: 76.8 PPG (11th in WNBA), 88.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
- WAS Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 75.8 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (28.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -760
- SEA Odds to Win: +514
- Total: 156.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Chicago Sky
The Sky travel to face the Sparks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 3-3
- CHI Record: 5-3
- LAS Stats: 83.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- CHI Stats: 81.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (18.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -150
- CHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 159 points
