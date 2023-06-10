Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final showcases the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 62.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-9).

Florida has a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Florida's 101 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 72 times.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 14 of the 20 games, or 70.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 14-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Three of Florida's last 10 contests went over.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring three fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game).

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas has gone over the total six times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 5.8 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

