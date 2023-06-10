The RBC Canadian Open is entering the final round, and Tommy Fleetwood is currently in second with a score of -12.

Looking to wager on Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Fleetwood has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Fleetwood has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 22 -4 280 0 14 5 5 $3.8M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 7,264 yards.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club is 7,264 yards, 38 yards shorter than the average course Fleetwood has played in the past year (7,302).

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was poor, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Fleetwood shot better than 47% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Fleetwood carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fleetwood had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Fleetwood's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average of 5.7.

At that last outing, Fleetwood had a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Fleetwood finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

+600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fleetwood's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.