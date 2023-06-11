Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.293
|.282
|OBP
|.331
|.388
|SLG
|.578
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|24/11
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
