The Tennessee Titans right now have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +12500.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of five Titans games last season hit the over.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

When favored last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard totaled 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Saints September 10 1 - +3000 Chargers September 17 2 - +3000 @ Browns September 24 3 - +3000 Bengals October 1 4 - +900 @ Colts October 8 5 - +8000 Ravens October 15 6 - +1800 Falcons October 29 8 - +8000 @ Steelers November 2 9 - +5000 @ Buccaneers November 12 10 - +12500 @ Jaguars November 19 11 - +2500 Panthers November 26 12 - +8000 Colts December 3 13 - +8000 @ Dolphins December 11 14 - +2500 Texans December 17 15 - +15000 Seahawks December 24 16 - +3000 @ Texans December 31 17 - +15000 Jaguars January 7 18 - +2500

