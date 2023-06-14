Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II has recorded a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (18.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.200
|AVG
|.210
|.274
|OBP
|.281
|.338
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Olson (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
