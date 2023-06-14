After going 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 88 hits and an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 13 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 39.4% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (56.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (24.2%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .317 AVG .341 .386 OBP .413 .486 SLG .643 17 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 23 21/16 K/BB 19/14 15 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings