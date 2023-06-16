Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the hill, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .264 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (45 of 69), with at least two hits 17 times (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.7% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (21.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (27 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .234 AVG .298 .293 OBP .346 .401 SLG .597 10 XBH 19 6 HR 9 22 RBI 25 24/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings