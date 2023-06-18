The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Ozzie Albies and Elias Diaz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 122 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .474 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (381 total).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Morton is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season.

Morton will try to pick up his 13th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Elder Hunter Greene 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.