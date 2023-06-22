The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .241 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

In 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .248 AVG .232 .321 OBP .330 .462 SLG .488 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 18 RBI 12 30/13 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings