On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 96 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this year (56 of 73), with more than one hit 29 times (39.7%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (20.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has an RBI in 30 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 58.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (23.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .303 AVG .353 .384 OBP .424 .458 SLG .669 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 28 25/21 K/BB 19/16 16 SB 15

Phillies Pitching Rankings