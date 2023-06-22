Travis d'Arnaud -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

d'Arnaud has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .325 AVG .217 .426 OBP .266 .675 SLG .267 6 XBH 3 4 HR 0 10 RBI 4 5/7 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings