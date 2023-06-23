Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (48-26) and Cincinnati Reds (40-35) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 30-13, a 69.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 404 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule