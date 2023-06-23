Men's Mallorca Championships Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 83-ranked Arthur Rinderknech and No. 264 Rudolf Molleker will be matching up at Country Club Santa Ponsa in Mallorca, Philippines.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Mallorca Championships field
Mallorca Championships Info
- Tournament: Mallorca Championships
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 24
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Mallorca Championships?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Steven Diez vs. Li Tu
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Tu (-250)
|Diez (+185)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Fernando Verdasco
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Kotov (-350)
|Verdasco (+230)
|Roman Safiullin vs. Alejandro Moro Canas
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Safiullin (-700)
|Moro Canas (+425)
|James Mccabe vs. Michael Geerts
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Mccabe (-160)
|Geerts (+120)
|Arthur Rinderknech vs. Rudolf Molleker
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Rinderknech (-900)
|Molleker (+500)
|Dominik Koepfer vs. Jiri Vesely
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:00 AM ET
|Koepfer (-275)
|Vesely (+195)
|Daniel Masur vs. Alex Michelsen
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Michelsen (-190)
|Masur (+140)
|Daniel Rincon vs. Abedallah Shelbayh
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Shelbayh (-185)
|Rincon (+135)
