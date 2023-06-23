Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .241 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- He ranks 107th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (22.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (34.5%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (43.1%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.248
|AVG
|.233
|.321
|OBP
|.333
|.462
|SLG
|.512
|11
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|14
|30/13
|K/BB
|18/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.47 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.