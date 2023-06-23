Michael Harris II -- batting .487 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .254.

Harris II enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .526 with one homer.

In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has an RBI in 12 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .263 AVG .247 .315 OBP .305 .425 SLG .392 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 21/8 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings