Player prop betting options for Nicholas Castellanos, Pete Alonso and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Walker Stats

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (7-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 43rd in WHIP (1.280), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jun. 16 8.0 7 1 1 8 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 5.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 7.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Mets Jun. 1 4.0 2 3 3 2 3 at Braves May. 26 6.2 10 3 3 1 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has recorded 88 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .311/.355/.484 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a .187/.328/.446 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has collected 55 hits with five doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .224/.319/.535 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 60 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .217/.303/.437 slash line on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-1 2 0 1 2 1 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

