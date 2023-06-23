As of July 2 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 27th in the league.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.

Tennessee won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, catching 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).

Kevin Byard registered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3000 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3300 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

