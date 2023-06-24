Dodgers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (41-35) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.66 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 62 times and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 17 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 8-9 in those contests.
- The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has scored 396 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
Astros Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.
- The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.
- Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
|June 18
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers
|June 21
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Brusdar Graterol vs -
|June 23
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
|June 25
|Astros
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
|June 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
