The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Albies has gotten a hit in 50 of 75 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (25.3%).

In 21.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (21.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (30 of 75), with two or more runs seven times (9.3%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .245 AVG .290 .303 OBP .338 .437 SLG .565 12 XBH 20 8 HR 9 27 RBI 26 27/12 K/BB 20/9 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings