Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 23 ranking) will take on Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open on Saturday, June 24.

In this Semifinal match versus Bautista Agut (+110), Rublev is favored to win with -145 odds.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 24

Saturday, June 24 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 59.2% chance to win.

Roberto Bautista Agut Andrey Rublev +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +200 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

By beating No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 7-6 on Friday, Bautista Agut advanced to the semifinals.

Rublev made it to the semifinals by beating No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

Bautista Agut has played 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, Bautista Agut has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.8 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 62.7% of games.

In his 75 matches in the past year across all court types, Rublev is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.1% of those games.

On grass courts, Rublev has played three matches and averaged 27.0 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Rublev has a 3-2 record against Bautista Agut. Their last match on January 3, 2023, at the Adelaide International 1, was won by Bautista Agut 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In 12 total sets against one another, Rublev has won seven, while Bautista Agut has secured five.

Rublev has the upper hand in 121 total games versus Bautista Agut, winning 62 of them.

In five matches between Bautista Agut and Rublev, they have played 24.2 games and 2.4 sets per match on average.

