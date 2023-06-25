Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Reds on June 25, 2023
Jonathan India and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves play at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).
Braves vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Morton Stats
- The Braves' Charlie Morton (6-6) will make his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Morton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|5
|5
|3
|8
|3
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 101 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He has a .328/.403/.558 slash line on the year.
- Acuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 21 walks and 54 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.322/.509 so far this season.
- Albies has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .381 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 18
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
India Stats
- India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .261/.348/.420 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 74 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .271/.357/.473 slash line so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
