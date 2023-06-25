Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI), take on starter Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Reds
|Braves vs Reds Odds
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .244 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 34th in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.321
|OBP
|.330
|.462
|SLG
|.521
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|16
|30/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.