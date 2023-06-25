Peyton Stearns will begin Wimbledon against Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 128. She was defeated by Jaimee Fourlis in the qualification final of Bett1open (her previous tournament). Stearns' odds are +35000 to win this event at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Stearns at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Stearns' Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Stearns will face Vondrousova on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Peyton Stearns Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +35000

Stearns Stats

In her most recent match, Stearns was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Fourlis in the qualifying round of Bett1open.

In 10 tournaments over the past year, Stearns has gone 14-10 and has yet to win a title.

Stearns is 1-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Stearns, over the past year, has played 24 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match.

In her two matches on a grass surface over the past year, Stearns has averaged 28.5 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Stearns has won 61.0% of her games on serve, and 43.7% on return.

