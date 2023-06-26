The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins will play on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Carlos Correa among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 139 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .485 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (428 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.287).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (8-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

Strider is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Strider is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Mike Soroka Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.