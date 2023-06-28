Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Twins Player Props
|Braves vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Twins Odds
|Braves vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Twins
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 60th in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (13.9%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.304
|AVG
|.238
|.365
|OBP
|.314
|.481
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|24
|37/15
|K/BB
|42/16
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.