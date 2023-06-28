Carlos Correa and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (at 12:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 106 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashed .330/.404/.586 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1 at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .234/.345/.530 slash line so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Reds Jun. 23 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 58 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .212/.287/.403 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 45 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .202/.298/.430 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

