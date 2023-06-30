Mike Trout and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels are fourth in MLB action with 124 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Los Angeles' .447 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Angels' .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (415 total).

The Angels' .333 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Angels strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Angels average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.333).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 278 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 420 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels are sending Griffin Canning (6-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Canning is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Canning is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (4-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, June 22, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Tyler Anderson Austin Gomber 6/26/2023 White Sox W 2-1 Home Reid Detmers Dylan Cease 6/27/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home - Michael Kopech 6/28/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Jaime Barria Lucas Giolito 6/29/2023 White Sox L 9-7 Home Patrick Sandoval Lance Lynn 6/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Griffin Canning Tommy Henry 7/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Tyler Anderson Ryne Nelson 7/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Reid Detmers Zac Gallen 7/3/2023 Padres - Away Shohei Ohtani Blake Snell 7/4/2023 Padres - Away Jaime Barria Joe Musgrove 7/5/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Sandoval Seth Lugo

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Carlos Carrasco

