Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .447 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 60.3% of his games this year (35 of 58), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 13 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 32.8% of his games this season (19 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.300
|AVG
|.239
|.343
|OBP
|.297
|.489
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 2.31 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
