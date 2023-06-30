After batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Bryan Hoeing) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .289 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (28.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.7% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .325 AVG .247 .403 OBP .365 .588 SLG .485 16 XBH 11 7 HR 6 23 RBI 21 31/12 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings