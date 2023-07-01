Clint Capela's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and info on this Atlanta Hawks player, continue reading the article.

Clint Capela DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Clint Capela 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 11.8 307 Rebounds 10.7 277 Assists 1.2 30 Steals 0.7 18 Blocks 1.7 45 FG% 58.3% 130-for-223

Clint Capela's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

BSSUN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

