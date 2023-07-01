DeAndre Hopkins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
DeAndre Hopkins' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status
Hopkins is currently listed as active.
DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|96 TAR, 64 REC, 717 YDS, 3 TD
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|87.70
|157
|50
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|129.96
|92
|25
|2023 ADP
|-
|52
|22
DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|Saints
|14
|10
|103
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|13
|12
|159
|1
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|5
|4
|36
|1
|Week 10
|@Rams
|14
|10
|98
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|12
|9
|91
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|6
|4
|87
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|11
|7
|79
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|11
|7
|60
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|10
|1
|4
|0
