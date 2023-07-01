Filip Forsberg 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg is currently +12500 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Filip Forsberg's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +12500 (37th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Filip Forsberg 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|18:48
|601:58
|Goals
|0.5
|16 (10th)
|Assists
|0.6
|20
|Points
|1.1
|36
|Hits
|1.6
|51
|Takeaways
|0.8
|25
|Giveaways
|1.2
|37
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|22
Filip Forsberg's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
