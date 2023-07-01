Harold Landry and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Landry's stats in the article below.

Harold Landry Injury Status

Landry is currently not listed as injured.

Harold Landry 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (5 for loss), 4 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Harold Landry 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Saints 0 0 1 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 3 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0 0 2 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 0 0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Colts 0 0 4 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 2 5 0 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 2 5 0 0

