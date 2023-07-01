The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Hideki Matsuyama. The event is from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Matsuyama at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Matsuyama has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice.

Matsuyama has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 26 -6 279 0 18 1 2 $4.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Matsuyama's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 17th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The courses that Matsuyama has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,361 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama finished in the 64th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.77 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Matsuyama was better than 41% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Matsuyama shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Matsuyama did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Matsuyama's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent outing, Matsuyama's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Matsuyama ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Matsuyama finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.