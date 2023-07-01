In Week 8 of the 2023 season, K'Von Wallace and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Wallace's stats, here's everything you need to know.

K'Von Wallace Injury Status

Wallace is currently not on the injured list.

K'Von Wallace 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Titans Players

K'Von Wallace 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 0 2 Week 2 Giants 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 1.0 10 1 1 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

