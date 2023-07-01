The Memphis Tigers have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.

Memphis Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -150 +125 60%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

Memphis ranked 39th in total offense (422.5 yards per game) and 51st in total defense (363.4 yards allowed per game) last season.

Offensively, Memphis was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 20th-best in FBS by averaging 280.1 passing yards per game. It ranked 89th on defense (241.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Last year Memphis won just once away from home and had a 5-2 record at home.

As underdogs the Tigers lost every game (0-5). But as favorites they went 7-1.

Memphis' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Seth Henigan QB 3,571 YDS (64.1%) / 22 TD / 8 INT

289 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 22.2 RUSH YPG Asa Martin RB 435 YDS / 7 TD / 33.5 YPG / 5.1 YPC

36 REC / 312 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.0 REC YPG Eddie Lewis WR 42 REC / 615 YDS / 7 TD / 47.3 YPG Jevyon Ducker RB 544 YDS / 7 TD / 41.8 YPG / 4.9 YPC Xavier Cullens LB 90 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 3 INT Quindell Johnson DB 66 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 4 INT / 5 PD Jaylon Allen DL 53 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 1 INT Geoff Cantin-Arku LB 69 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

The Tigers will face the 18th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (59).

According to its AAC opponents' combined win total last season (25), Memphis has the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football.

Memphis has six games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and four with less than four wins last year.

Memphis 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Bethune-Cookman September 2 - - 2 @ Arkansas State September 9 - - 3 Navy September 14 - - 4 @ Missouri September 23 - - 5 Boise State September 30 - - 7 Tulane October 13 - - 8 @ UAB October 21 - - 9 @ North Texas October 28 - - 10 South Florida November 4 - - 11 @ Charlotte November 11 - - 12 SMU November 18 - - 13 @ Temple November 25 - -

