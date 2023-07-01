The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have +550 odds to bring home the CUSA title in 2023, which ranks them third in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures bet on their futures odds.

Middle Tennessee Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55)

+550 (Bet $10 to win $55) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Middle Tennessee will have the sixth-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (53). The Blue Raiders will play teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that put up nine or more victories and squads that registered fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Alabama September 2 1 - @ Missouri September 9 2 - Murray State September 16 3 - Colorado State September 23 4 - @ Western Kentucky September 28 5 - Jacksonville State October 4 6 - Louisiana Tech October 10 7 - @ Liberty October 17 8 - @ New Mexico State November 4 10 - Florida International November 11 11 - UTEP November 18 12 - @ Sam Houston November 25 13 -

