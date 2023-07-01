The over/under of 6.5 wins means the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders could have a strong showing in 2023.

Middle Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6.5 -125 +100 55.6%

Blue Raiders' 2022 Performance

  • Offensively, Middle Tennessee ranked 78th in FBS with 374.0 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th in total defense (409.5 yards allowed per contest).
  • Middle Tennessee sported the 35th-ranked passing offense last year (265.2 passing yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 292.7 passing yards allowed per game.
  • MTSU picked up three wins at home last year and four on the road.
  • The Blue Raiders were 5-4 as underdogs and 3-1 as favorites.

Middle Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Chase Cunningham QB 3,162 YDS (66.7%) / 21 TD / 10 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG
Frank Peasant RB 774 YDS / 9 TD / 59.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC
28 REC / 286 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 22.0 REC YPG
Jaylin Lane WR 69 REC / 940 YDS / 5 TD / 72.3 YPG
Darius Bracy RB 264 YDS / 4 TD / 20.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
16 REC / 98 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 7.5 REC YPG
Jordan Ferguson DL 43 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT
Tra Fluellen DB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
Teldrick Ross DB 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 5 PD
Decorian Patterson DB 39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD

Blue Raiders' Strength of Schedule

  • The Blue Raiders will face the sixth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (53).
  • Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (20), Middle Tennessee has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
  • Middle Tennessee's schedule includes five games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and two against squads that picked up less than four wins).

Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Alabama September 2 - -
2 @ Missouri September 9 - -
3 Murray State September 16 - -
4 Colorado State September 23 - -
5 @ Western Kentucky September 28 - -
6 Jacksonville State October 4 - -
7 Louisiana Tech October 10 - -
8 @ Liberty October 17 - -
10 @ New Mexico State November 4 - -
11 Florida International November 11 - -
12 UTEP November 18 - -
13 @ Sam Houston November 25 - -

