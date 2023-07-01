The over/under of 6.5 wins means the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders could have a strong showing in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Middle Tennessee's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Middle Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -125 +100 55.6%

Bet on Middle Tennessee's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Blue Raiders' 2022 Performance

Offensively, Middle Tennessee ranked 78th in FBS with 374.0 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th in total defense (409.5 yards allowed per contest).

Middle Tennessee sported the 35th-ranked passing offense last year (265.2 passing yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 292.7 passing yards allowed per game.

MTSU picked up three wins at home last year and four on the road.

The Blue Raiders were 5-4 as underdogs and 3-1 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middle Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Chase Cunningham QB 3,162 YDS (66.7%) / 21 TD / 10 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 4.0 RUSH YPG Frank Peasant RB 774 YDS / 9 TD / 59.5 YPG / 4.3 YPC

28 REC / 286 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 22.0 REC YPG Jaylin Lane WR 69 REC / 940 YDS / 5 TD / 72.3 YPG Darius Bracy RB 264 YDS / 4 TD / 20.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC

16 REC / 98 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 7.5 REC YPG Jordan Ferguson DL 43 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT Tra Fluellen DB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Teldrick Ross DB 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 5 PD Decorian Patterson DB 39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD

Blue Raiders' Strength of Schedule

The Blue Raiders will face the sixth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (53).

Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (20), Middle Tennessee has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

Middle Tennessee's schedule includes five games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and two against squads that picked up less than four wins).

Middle Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Alabama September 2 - - 2 @ Missouri September 9 - - 3 Murray State September 16 - - 4 Colorado State September 23 - - 5 @ Western Kentucky September 28 - - 6 Jacksonville State October 4 - - 7 Louisiana Tech October 10 - - 8 @ Liberty October 17 - - 10 @ New Mexico State November 4 - - 11 Florida International November 11 - - 12 UTEP November 18 - - 13 @ Sam Houston November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.