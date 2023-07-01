Ryan O'Reilly 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Ryan O'Reilly's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Ryan O'Reilly 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|19:57
|638:50
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.4
|13
|Points
|0.8
|26
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|0.9
|29
|Giveaways
|0.4
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Ryan O'Reilly's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
