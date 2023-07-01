Ryan Tannehill is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans match up with the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Ryan Tannehill Injury Status

Tannehill is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Ryan Tannehill NFL MVP Odds

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 212-for-325 (65.2%), 2,536 YDS (7.8 YPA), 13 TD, 6 INT 34 CAR, 98 YDS, 2 TD

Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 161.24 52 25 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 220.36 28 26 2023 ADP - 217 29

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Giants 20 33 266 2 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Bills 11 20 117 0 2 1 2 0 Week 3 Raiders 19 27 264 1 1 4 2 1 Week 4 @Colts 17 21 137 2 0 5 9 0 Week 5 @Commanders 15 25 181 1 0 3 3 0 Week 7 Colts 13 20 132 0 0 4 6 0 Week 10 Broncos 19 36 255 2 0 2 12 0 Week 11 @Packers 22 27 333 2 1 3 -3 0 Week 12 Bengals 22 34 291 0 0 2 9 0 Week 13 @Eagles 14 22 141 1 0 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 25 38 254 2 1 2 16 0 Week 15 @Chargers 15 22 165 0 1 3 1 1

