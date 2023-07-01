The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Sean Murphy-Bunting and the Tennessee Titans opening the year with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury Status

Murphy-Bunting is currently not on the injured list.

Is Murphy-Bunting your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Sean Murphy-Bunting 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Rep Murphy-Bunting and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Titans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sean Murphy-Bunting 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 17 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 1 2 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.