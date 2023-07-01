Sweden Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
In Group G, Sweden is the -549 favorite to finish first, and is +1400 to win the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Sweden: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+1400
|7
|1
|Odds to Win Group G
|-549
|4
|1
Sweden: Last World Cup Performance
Its top scorer at the previous World Cup, with three goals, was Kosovare Asllani. Stina Blackstenius chipped in with two goals (and one assist).
Sweden: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|South Africa
|July 23
|1:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Italy
|July 29
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Argentina
|August 2
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Filippa Angeldal
|25
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|25
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Kosovare Asllani
|33
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Hanna Lundkvist
|20
|4
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
