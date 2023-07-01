Tennessee 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The 2023 win total set for the Tennessee Volunteers, 9.5, indicates it's going to be a good season.
Tennessee Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|+155
|-180
|39.2%
Volunteers' 2022 Performance
- Tennessee sported the 93rd-ranked defense last year (405.4 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking best with 525.5 yards per game.
- Tennessee struggled on defense against the pass last season, ranking fifth-worst in FBS (289.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, it ranked fifth-best on the other side of the ball, putting up 326.1 passing yards per game.
- Last season UT was undefeated at home and 3-2 away from home.
- As underdogs, the Vols picked up just two victories (2-1). When favored, they went 9-1.
Tennessee's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|3,135 YDS (69.6%) / 27 TD / 2 INT
430 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 33.1 RUSH YPG
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|67 REC / 1,267 YDS / 15 TD / 97.5 YPG
|Jabari Small
|RB
|734 YDS / 13 TD / 56.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC
12 REC / 106 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|875 YDS / 10 TD / 67.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC
|Aaron Beasley
|LB
|68 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Trevon Flowers
|DB
|56 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Byron Young
|LB
|32 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|Tamarion McDonald
|DB
|47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Volunteers' Strength of Schedule
- The Volunteers will have the 25th-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (78).
- According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, Tennesseewill be playing the 27th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
- Tennessee has eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last season.
Tennessee 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Virginia
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Austin Peay
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Florida
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|UTSA
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|South Carolina
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Texas A&M
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Alabama
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Kentucky
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UConn
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Missouri
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Georgia
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Vanderbilt
|November 25
|-
|-
