The 2023 season kicks off for Trevis Gipson when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Trevis Gipson Injury Status

Gipson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Gipson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Trevis Gipson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 31 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Gipson and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Titans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trevis Gipson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 @Packers 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.